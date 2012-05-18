For her hair inspiration, Zooey Deschanel is looking to the past -- rather than the latest trends.

"If I could cut my hair today I totally would. I love a Louise Brooks bob!" the New Girl actress says, referring to the 1920's silent film actress, in an interview with BellaSugar.

PHOTOS: Pull off red lipstick like Zooey Deschanel

But unlike her celebrity doppelganger Katy Perry, Deschanel, who just landed a Pantene contract as their Beautiful Lengths campaign celeb spokesperson, probably won't be revamping her signature almost-black locks and full bangs anytime soon.

PHOTOS: Recreate Zooey Deschanel's tuxedo nail art

"Your hair is part of your identity, and I've always felt like a brunette with bangs. I've grown them [bangs] out before, but I feel more comfortable with them," the star, who told Allure that her look is "bangs and eyes," reveals. "I sweep them sometimes for a little change of pace. They have their own personality!"

As the She & Him singer, 32, will tell any girl, big, voluminous hair like hers doesn't come easy. There are products, leg work and time involved, too.

PHOTOS: Zooey's quirky red carpet style

"You have to work with your head shape. You need to create volume in certain places so your head looks symmetrical," she advises. "So if you tease your hair at the crown, spray it a little bit, and put rollers in; it can really change the shape of your face and flatter you."

More Related Links

Rachel Bilson, Jessica Alba, and more stars who embrace eco beauty

Gorgeous Celebrity-Inspired Wedding Hair Ideas

12 celebs who do their own hair and makeup

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zooey Deschanel: I Wish I Could Cut My Hair Into a Louise Brooks Bob!