Zooey Deschanel appeared to have chopped off several inches of her brunette hair when she worked the red carpet at the 2012 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills Sunday night. But besides sporting a fresh, new cut, there was another attribute of her hairstyle that we couldn't stop staring at: her serious sideburns!

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the 2012 Golden Globes

Either a result of her glossy blowout or a hair stylist who got scissor happy, the New Girl star's face was framed by short pieces of hair that channeled the wispy look most commonly seen on men.

PHOTOS: Zooey's fun and flirty red carpet style

But sideburns weren't the only male-inspired look the actress, 31, sported during the evening.

Despite the fact that she was decked out in a black and green silk Prada gown, she managed to rock a tux at the same time with tuxedo nail art. While most stars usually opt for neutrals beige, ivory or pale pink polish, Deschanel showed her truly quirky and "adorkable" style with the menswear-inspired manicure.

NEWS: 25 things you don't know about Zooey

Deschanel, who filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Death Can for Cutie's Ben Gibbard on December 27, walked the Beverly Hilton red carpet with her sister, Emily Deschanel.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly