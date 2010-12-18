Zooey Deschanel and Steve Madden got off on the wrong foot.

The 30-year-old "500 Days of Summer" actress filed suit against the popular shoemaker in L.A. Friday, alleging that the company made a $2 million endorsement deal with her in August that never came to fruition.

According to TMZ, Madden later told Deschanel they couldn't get retailers to support the deal, so they renegotiated for $1.5 million.

Deschanel insists she held up her end of the bargain, including terms that forced her to turn down other deals, but Madden never paid her the $1.5 million owed. In the lawsuit, the She & Him singer claims she was also promised a percentage of Madden's profits if sales reached a certain level.

