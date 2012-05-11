Zooey Deschanel said yes!

The New Girl star was asked by country music legend Loretta Lynn to star in an upcoming Broadway musical about her life, Coal Miner's Daughter, and she happily accepted.

Lynn, 80, revealed the casting news during a Grand Ole Opry show at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday night by bringing Deschanel onto the stage. It was a deja vu moment for Lynn, who siilarly brought actress Sissy Spacek on the same stage in 1979 to announced she'd play her in the film Coal Miner's Daughter -- which later won Spacek an Academy Award for Best Actress.

"I have a friend here tonight. I don't know if ya'll remember when Sissy Spacek was with me. I brought her out here with me. She about fainted. We both fainted," Lynn said Thursday, according to The Associated Press. "She went on to do the Coal Miner's Daughter, and you know from there. Well, there's a little girl back stage that's going to do the play of Coal Miner's Daughter on Broadway. Zooey, where you at honey?"

"This is a great honor for me," Deschanel , 32, said. "This is my hero." The new best friends then sang biographical ballad "Coal Miner's Daughter" together and after the show, Deschanel tweeted (with an adorable photo), "Loretta Lynn asked me to do "coal miner's daughter" on broadway! I said yes!"

Krysten Ritter, star of Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23, tweeted her lookalike friend Deschanel, writing, "Dude! I can not wait to see you in Coal Miners Daughter! (my favorite movie of all time) You are perfection! Dying!"

The stage adaptation for Coal Miner's Daughter is still in the works, but Fox Theatricals and Scott Sanders Productions are set as the producers.

