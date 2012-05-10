NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn wants to take her life story to Broadway, and she's tapped film and TV actress Zooey Deschanel to play her on stage.

Lynn unveiled plans for a musical adaptation of "Coal Miner's Daughter" during a Grand Ole Opry show at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday night. She brought Deschanel onstage to sing the title tune and the actress called Lynn her hero.

"Coal Miner's Daughter" was a No. 1 hit for Lynn in 1970 about growing up in rural Kentucky. It became the title of her 1976 autobiography and was made into a movie starring Sissy Spacek in 1980.

Deschanel is the star of the Fox comedy "New Girl."