More medical woes for Zsa Zsa Gabor.

The long-ailing TV and movie star, 94, was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday after problems arose with a feeding tube inserted into her stomach.

"She got into a little coma," her husband Prince Frederic von Anhalt told CNN. "She doesn't respond," he added, despite doctors' efforts.

Just one day earlier, Gabor had been released from the hospital after a bout with pneumonia. It's been a year of serious hospital visits for the wheelchair-bound star, who underwent a hip replacement last summer and a leg amputation a few months later.

Born in Hungary, the flamboyant actress, socialite and former beauty queen first made a splash in Hollywood in the 1950s alongside her glamorous sisters Magda and Eva.

Gabor has been married nine times overall, with seven divorces and one annulment; she and von Anhalt have been married for 25 years. She gained notoriety after slapping a Beverly Hills traffic cop in a 1989 incident -- and incident she she later spoofed herself in several movie and TV cameos.

Her biggest movie roles include John Huston's "Moulin Rouge" (1952), "The Story of Three Loves" (1953), "The Girl in the Kremlin" (1957) and Orson Welles' "Touch of Evil" (1958).

