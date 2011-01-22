LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zsa Zsa Gabor's publicist says the actress is going home from the hospital, a week after doctors amputated most of her right leg.

John Blanchette says doctors are pleased with Gabor's recovery and she'll be transported by ambulance Saturday evening back to her Bel Air mansion.

Doctors at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center decided to amputate Jan. 14 when a persistent infection wouldn't heal. She had been expected to remain in the hospital for at least two weeks.

Blanchette says the 93-year-old "Moulin Rouge" and "Queen of Outer Space" star will be monitored daily by nurses.

He says Gabor is happy to be heading home.

Gabor broke her hip and had replacement surgery in July. She has been hospitalized several times for swelling in her legs and blood clots throughout her body.