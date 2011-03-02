LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zsa Zsa Gabor was rushed to a hospital Wednesday in an ambulance when blood flow stopped to her leg, a publicist said. Doctors ordered the ailing 94-year-old actress to go to UCLA Medical Center because of the problem with her left leg, publicist John Blanchette said.

Most of Gabor's right leg was amputated in January because of gangrene.

Gabor broke her hip and had replacement surgery in July. She has been hospitalized several times since then for swelling, clots and infections.

She celebrated her birthday at home on Feb. 6 and watched the Oscars Sunday with her husband.

The actress is partially paralyzed from a 2002 car accident and now uses a wheelchair.

Gabor, a native of Hungary, appeared in films ranging from "Moulin Rouge" in 1952 to "Queen of Outer Space" in 1958. She also appeared on TV specials and game shows, and as a guest on several television series, often playing herself.

