LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband has been hospitalized along with the 93-year-old actress after he collapsed in an elevator at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, a publicist said Wednesday.

John Blanchette said Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, 67, was hospitalized Tuesday and plans to recuperate Wednesday, while Gabor remains in the hospital indefinitely.

Doctors are trying to clear an infection that developed after Gabor's recent leg amputation. Blanchette added that Gabor and her husband are not staying in the same hospital room.

Gabor, a sex symbol of the 1950s and 1960s who appeared in such movies as "Queen of Outer Space," had most of her right leg amputated last month because of gangrene.

She had been released from the hospital Jan. 22 but returned there Tuesday with a high fever, fluid in her lungs and an infection. Gabor broke her hip and had replacement surgery in July. She had been hospitalized several times for swelling and clots before the amputation.

