Ailing actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband, Prince Frederic Von Anhalt is moving forward with plans to have a child via a surrogate.

RELATED: The top 25 most unforgettable pop culture weddings

Von Anhalt was photographed leaving a Beverly Hills fertility clinic in California on Wednesday, and he says he is considering becoming a father.

He tells TMZ.com, "It was always my wife's dream for us to have a child ... and even though we won't be using any of her eggs, she would be thrilled to know I'm going through with this. I am so excited! I hope Zsa Zsa is going to hang around for a while. I want her to see and hold the baby's hand. She will be a mother again at 95! It was her wish to have a boy."

RELATED: Learn all about Zsa Zsa's movie career on MSN

Gabor, who was treated after she coughed up blood at her home last month, has been in and out of the hospital since she fell and broke her hip last summer.

Von Anhalt was among the potential fathers fighting for custody of Anna Nicole Smith's baby daughter Dannielynn following the actress-model's death in 2007. He claimed the little girl could be his.

DNA tests eventually confirmed that photographer Larry Birkhead was the child's biological father.

RELATED: Get the scoop on what all of your favorite celebs are up to this week