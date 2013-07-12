NEW YORK (AP) — CNN boss Jeff Zucker is dismissing charges that his network has gone lowbrow with its focus on the George Zimmerman murder trial in Florida.

He called the criticism "bunk" on Friday. Zucker, who is marking his sixth month at the helm of the cable news network and its affiliates, says he believed his network struck the right balance in its coverage last week between the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer on trial for murder and the coup in Egypt.

Zucker says he didn't see it as an either-or situation. CNN International, meanwhile, devoted virtually all of its time last week to the coup while it was happening.

Critics of CNN's coverage include a former executive at the network who now teaches journalism.