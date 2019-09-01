Ashley Graham is bumpin' along beautifully this Labor Day weekend!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The expectant mother enjoyed a relaxing staycation in New York City with her husband, Justin Ervin, flaunting her burgeoning baby bump on social media.

"Staycation," the 31-year-old supermodel captioned the sweet snapshots, where she was holding an iced coffee in her multi-colored bikini with her husband's hand on her bump.

The gallery also included another playful photo, holding her belly while sticking out her tongue.

Her baby daddy shared a photo of her bump as well, which was adorably decorated with red heart emojis.

Graham, who is one of the biggest body confidence advocates on social media, is clearly excited about becoming a mom, using her pregnancy to inspire other women to love and embrace their baby bumps. She has posted so many beautiful photos of her pregnancy body and encouraged other women to do the same.