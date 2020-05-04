Best celebrity bikini and swimsuit pics during quarantine
See all the stars who've been spending some of their time during coronavirus lockdown in their bikinis and swimsuits... starting with January Jones. The "Mad Men" alum posted this photo of herself in her pool during her morning lap swim on May 2, 2020. Keep reading for more...
