Best body moments of summer 2018

With the summer season coming to a close, we're rounding up the hottest celebrity summer body moments of 2018. From post-baby bod reveals to dare-to-bare bikinis, check out the stars who got attention for showing off their physiques this season! First up is Kim Kardashian West! The star served up some amazing looks this summer, but this neon moment in Miami topped them all! The reality TV star showed off her svelte figure in a highlighter-yellow crop top and skirt with a thigh-high slit in August. Earlier in the summer, Kim shared her current weight, telling fans on her Instagram Story that she was "down to 119 pounds." A few weeks later, she revealed she'd dropped even more and weighed just 116 pounds. "It just feels good," she told E! News. Keep reading for more hot summer body moments...

