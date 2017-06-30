Bikini bodies at every age
Cindy Crawford turned 52 this year, but you would never guess based on her bikini body. She still has a model's figure, which she has no qualms about showing off in teeny two-pieces! Let's take a look at more stars who look fit and fabulous in their swimsuits at every age. Keep reading for more...
Cindy Crawford turned 52 this year, but you would never guess based on her bikini body. She still has a model's figure, which she has no qualms about showing off in teeny two-pieces! Let's take a look at more stars who look fit and fabulous in their swimsuits at every age. Keep reading for more...