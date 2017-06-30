Beach Cruising

Bikini bodies at every age

Splash News 1 / 42

Cindy Crawford turned 52 this year, but you would never guess based on her bikini body. She still has a model's figure, which she has no qualms about showing off in teeny two-pieces! Let's take a look at more stars who look fit and fabulous in their swimsuits at every age. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: The hottest silver foxes in Hollywood

Up Next'Chicago Justice'
Splash News 1 / 42

Cindy Crawford turned 52 this year, but you would never guess based on her bikini body. She still has a model's figure, which she has no qualms about showing off in teeny two-pieces! Let's take a look at more stars who look fit and fabulous in their swimsuits at every age. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: The hottest silver foxes in Hollywood

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries