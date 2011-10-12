Celeb House Swap

By Drew Mackie

The thing about luxurious celebrity homes is that most of the people who can afford them are themselves celebrities. Thus, certain properties pass from one notable to another and so on until every home in the Los Angeles area has been inhabited by every famous person ever. Well, almost. Click through to see if you can guess which celebs have lived in another celeb's million-dollar hand-me-downs.

Take Gwen Stefani, whose multiple A-list enterprises allowed her to purchase the estate once owned by another big-name pop star-turned-entrepreneur. Want to find out the details of this transaction? Click through to the next slide.