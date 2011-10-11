Celeb Shapeshifters

George Clooney

By Drew Mackie

Sometimes an actor takes on a character, but sometimes the character assumes control of the actor, literally reshaping the body. Have a look at some of the most dramatic transformations actors have undergone, and find out how these people changed their bodies -- and in some cases, jeopardized their health -- for a role.

George Clooney

The Cloonester is a notorious ladies' man, but he's willing to sacrifice his leading man good looks -- at least to a degree -- for a plum role. Just how much did he jeopardize his sex appeal when he gained weight for his 2005 film "Syriana"?