Who Rocked This Beautiful Bauble?

By Rebecca Silverstein

If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then celebrities must be pretty popular. But with all the gems stars sport daily on red carpets, some accessories stand out from the rest. With some of Elizabeth Taylor's most beloved jewelry going up for auction at Christie's this month, it's a good time to test your skills to see if you can recognize some of Hollywood's most iconic baubles. Keep clicking and take your best guess!

Upon learning she was to become a grandmother, this actress received this diamond, emerald and yellow gold choker to add to her already huge collection of baubles. Who's the blingy lady?