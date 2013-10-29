Guess the star behind the mask
lady gaga mask
By Molly McGonigle
While most people only wear masks during the Halloween season, some celebs find ways to incorporate them into everyday life. But would you be able to guess who's rocking these crazy masks? Click through to put your celeb knowledge to the test ...
This pop star must not have a very good poker face because she very frequently hides behind masks. Who is this woman?
lady gaga mask
By Molly McGonigle
While most people only wear masks during the Halloween season, some celebs find ways to incorporate them into everyday life. But would you be able to guess who's rocking these crazy masks? Click through to put your celeb knowledge to the test ...
This pop star must not have a very good poker face because she very frequently hides behind masks. Who is this woman?