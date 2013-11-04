Stars who've suddenly grown up

abigail breslin makeover

By Molly McGonigle

Kids grow up so fast these days. And that couldn't be more true when it comes to Hollywood's young stars. Don't believe us? Click through to see how these celebs changed their looks in only a few short years.

Two years ago Abigail Breslin stepped out for the premiere of "Rango" showing off a more mature look. And while she looked grown-up, you could still see the little girl from "Little Miss Sunshine" behind all the sequins and makeup.