Guess the celebrity baby's older sibling!

harper beckham

By Katie Mathewson

Our heads are spinning trying to track the stork that's been circling Hollywood the last few months. We can hardly keep up with all of the Twitter pregnancy announcements! While you may know all about these famous babies, do you think you can name their older siblings? Click ahead to find out how deep your celebritot knowledge really goes!

RELATED: Celebritots who look just like their famous parents

This darling little girl might be so distressed because she knows she'll grow up surrounded by boys. Don't worry, Harper, your mom will give you all the fashion guidance you need ...