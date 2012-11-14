How 'Twilight' Changed Their Lives

By Jessica Wedemeyer

When "Twilight" premiered in November 2008, few imagined what a pop-culture phenomenon the series would become. Four years later, the franchise's stars are household names, and each of the films leading up to the saga's conclusion, "Breaking Dawn - Part 2," has ranked among the best box office openings in history. But the series hasn't just shaped pop culture -- it profoundly affected the lives of its stars. In honor of the Nov. 16 release of the final film, see how your favorite "Twilight" stars' lives have changed since the series' premiere.

Then: Mere Mortal

Kristen Stewart was just shy of 18 when she joined the "Twilight" series in 2008. She'd gained some notoriety for her previous performances in "Panic Room" and "Into the Wild," yet she was still relatively unknown. When she first became Bella, Kristen was in the midst of a two-year romance with her "Speak" co-star Michael Angarano. The couple maintained a blissfully low profile, but when "Twilight" hit theaters in November 2008, that was all about to change.