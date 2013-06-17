Reveal: Broken celeb engagements ben affleck jennifer lopez

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Can you remember who almost took a trip down the aisle with Ben Affleck? Or who was this close to saying, "I do!" to Gwyneth Paltrow? Keep reading to test your knowledge of former Hollywood power couples!

RELATED: Most expensive celeb engagement rings

Before "Bennifer" stood for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, the "Argo" star was poised to walk down the aisle with another famous Jennifer. To whom did he pop the question after less than a year of togetherness?