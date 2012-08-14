Celebs Who Dated Boy Banders

By Molly McGonigle

With the recent reemergence of boy bands like The Wanted and One Direction, we can't help but feel nostalgic for the originals. But we aren't the only ones who loved the guys from New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys. A lot of celebrities did, too. Click through to see if you can guess which boy banders nabbed the hearts of stars like Halle Berry, Paris Hilton and many more.

Long before joining the Black Eyed Peas and settling down with Josh Duhamel, Fergie had a little tête-à-tête with a famous member of a boy band for whom her group, Wild Orchid, was serving as the opening act. "He was 16 and I was 23," she later said of her fling with this onetime Disney star. Any ideas who it might be?