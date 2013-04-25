Reveal: Shirtless Dudes Then and Now

Mark Wahlberg Shirtless male men celebrity hunks dudes

By Stacie Anthony

Do you remember being a teen and searching through the latest issue of Teen Beat or BOP for your favorite heartthrobs like "Whoa!" Joey Lawrence or Marky Mark? After you accumulated a fresh new stack of hunky photos, you'd carefully cut them out to create a totally awesome collage for the back of your bedroom door or slipped them in your clear-view binder. Oh, those were the days. And since we're feeling so nostalgic, we wanted to see how our favorite shirtless dudes of yesteryear stack up now, like whether or not Mark Wahlberg can still fill out a pair of Calvins. Click through to find out ...