Stars in Their Cars
By Drew Mackie
As far as the paparazzi are concerned, the open road is fair game, and every now and then photographers get some snaps of celebs behind the wheel. Click through and see if you can guess who drives these sets of wheels.
For example, what kind of celeb gets caught in the McDonald's drive-through? And in a Porsche Panamera, no less?
By Drew Mackie
As far as the paparazzi are concerned, the open road is fair game, and every now and then photographers get some snaps of celebs behind the wheel. Click through and see if you can guess who drives these sets of wheels.
For example, what kind of celeb gets caught in the McDonald's drive-through? And in a Porsche Panamera, no less?