'This Is the End' cast yearbook photos

channing tatum

By Katie Mathewson

We're used to seeing this group of guys goofing around on-screen together, but watching our favorite celebrities play themselves and take on the apocalypse? It's almost too good to be true. But as we get excited for the premiere of "This Is the End," we can't help but wonder -- what were these guys like in the beginning?

RELATED: Best off-season bikini bods

Channing Tatum (and his butt) make a cameo in "This Is the End." And no, ladies, the new dad did not use a body double. It begs the question -- was Channing always such a dreamboat?