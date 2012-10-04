World Smile Day: Guess The Smiling Star

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Every year, the first Friday of October has the distinction of being World Smile Day. In honor of this year's celebration, which just happens to fall on Oct. 5, we're playing a little game of "Guess who?" with a few of our favorite stars.

Can you identify these sly smirks and gorgeous grins? Click through to find out -- and to inspire your own smile-inducing thoughts for the joyous occasion. Let's start with this recently divorced actress and designer at left ...