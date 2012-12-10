Reveal: Tattoos of 2012

By Stacie Anthony

Love it, hate it, live to regret it or just get it lasered off. These are just few of the celebs' reactions once they endure getting a painful new etching on their skin. But before they get their famous markings covered up or removed, let's click through to see if you can guess who got tattooed in 2012.

During a star-studded soiree promoting her new fragrance, "Fame," this pop icon slept in a life-size bottle of her fragrance only to wake up to the sound of a tattoo needle buzzing.