Beach Babes: Mom Edition
By MollyMcGonigle
What could be better than moms spending time with their kids? Moms and kids playing on the beach, of course! Click through to see some of your favorite beach-bum celebs enjoying time with their loved ones.
Two months after giving birth to a baby boy, Alessandra Ambrosio happily flaunted her already toned bikini bod during a day of racing after her daughter on the beach on July 8, 2012.
By MollyMcGonigle
What could be better than moms spending time with their kids? Moms and kids playing on the beach, of course! Click through to see some of your favorite beach-bum celebs enjoying time with their loved ones.
Two months after giving birth to a baby boy, Alessandra Ambrosio happily flaunted her already toned bikini bod during a day of racing after her daughter on the beach on July 8, 2012.