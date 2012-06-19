Celebs Flaunt Their Summer Beach Bodies

By Stacie Anthony

It's official! Summer is finally here, which means we'll be seeing our beloved celebrity beach babes and hunks hit the sand and surf for some summertime fun. From Brooke Burke to Channing Tatum, click through to see how your favorite stars are shapin' up just in time for the summer solstice on June 20.

Beach babe Brooke Burke poses during a photo shoot for her new IntiMint lingerie line in Malibu, Calif., on April 18, 2012.