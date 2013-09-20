Alessandra Ambrosio has fun under the sun, plus more stars at the beach

By Wonderwall Editors

Summer is officially over, which means that we have the perfect excuse to check out our favorite beach stragglers soakin' up the sun in teeny bikinis and board shorts. What are you waiting for? Get clickin' …

Beach babe! Alessandra Ambrosio rocks a bright floral bikini and a bedazzled baseball cap while handing out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2013.