Best celebrity beach bods of summer 2013

By Stacie Anthony

Are you sad that the end of summer is near? Don't fret. This time of year is our favorite yet. While we've been cooped up in our cubicles, celebs have been flaunting their beach bods all over the world. Which means that we have a hearty selection of stars showing off their rock-hard abs, lean legs, and taut tummies. To brighten up your day, we've hand selected the best celebrity beach bods of summer. Click through to take a look …

Year after year, Jessica Alba wows the crowds when she flaunts her toned bikini body, like she did in St. Barts on April 6, 2013. How does she do it? "I wore a double corset day and night for three months," she said to Net-a-Porter after giving birth to Honor and Haven. Clearly the actress eventually found her way out of the corset and into a bikini.