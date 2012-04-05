Bikini Face-Off: Coco vs. the World

coco bikini

By Molly McGonigle

Coco is really one of a kind. She loves being naked, she loves posting half-naked photos of herself, and above all else, she loves to work on her tan in tiny bikinis. While her fans at Wonderwall are thrilled that "Ice Loves Coco" is back on E!, reruns don't air quite often enough to satiate our desire to celebrate her bikini style. But how does she stack up next to other beach-going celebs? Click through to cast your vote.

Nothing says fashionable and sexy beachwear quite like an animal-print bikini. Coco worked it in the least amount of clothing with this cheetah-print two-piece while in the oceans of Miami. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian wore lots of bling to make her zebra-print bikini even more stylish while in Mexico.