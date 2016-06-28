Sun, sand and swimsuits: Celebs on vacation in summer 2016

The weather is hot -- and so are our favorite stars! Hollywood's finest have migrated to exotic locations across the globe to soak up the sun now that summer 2016 is officially underway. Take Mario Lopez, for example! The "Extra" host and his wife Courtney Mazza, strolled on the beach with their kids, daughter Gia and son Nico, at Villa Esmeralda at Azul Beach Hotel by Karisma in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Aug. 2, 2016. Now keep reading to see more stars -- from Beyonce and Katy Perry to Kate Hudson and Amy Schumer -- on summer vacation!

RELATED: Celebrity beach cruising 2016