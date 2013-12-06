Celebrity Beach Cruising 2013

By Chris Gardner

The year 2013 will be remembered for many things. But very high on that list should be the celebrity beach bodies we got to see during the past 12 months. It would be rude to keep those memories all to ourselves, though, so we're sharing some of the best sand-infused glory with you. Starting with Jessica Alba.

Bradley Cooper was spotted on the beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 29, 2013.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen shows off chiseled body on the beach