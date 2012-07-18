Gisele Bündchen's Best Bikini Looks

By Stacie Anthony

Rolling Stone declared Gisele Bündchen "the most beautiful girl in the world," Alexander McQueen named her "The Body" and Time magazine said she's "one of the few runway models whom straight men can name." All the more reason to check out the Brazilian bombshell's best bikini looks, right? Click through to enjoy ...

Gisele is one hot mama! Two months after giving birth to her son, Benjamin, the supermodel jumped right back into work by slipping into a black beaded bikini for a Calzedonia swimwear advertising campaign.