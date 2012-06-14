Beach Cruising

Hottest bikini bodies: Celebs over 40

Splash News 1 / 34

As we near summer and the temperatures start to rise, Wonderwall.com thought it would be fun to help warm things up by rounding up the hottest celebrity bikini bodies over 40! Let's start with Nicole Kidman, 48, who showed off her phenomenal figure while taking a dip in Sydney. Keep reading to see more amazing bikini bodies...

RELATED: Bikini bodies at every age

Up NextBikini Babe
Splash News 1 / 34

As we near summer and the temperatures start to rise, Wonderwall.com thought it would be fun to help warm things up by rounding up the hottest celebrity bikini bodies over 40! Let's start with Nicole Kidman, 48, who showed off her phenomenal figure while taking a dip in Sydney. Keep reading to see more amazing bikini bodies...

RELATED: Bikini bodies at every age

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries