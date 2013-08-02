Reese Witherspoon's retro suit, plus more stars with great beach style

reese witherspoon beach style

By Katie Mathewson

What, so you think beach style is all about the swimwear? No way, Jose! It's about the whole ensemble -- accessories, hairstyle, jewelry, and more. If you're starting to question your beachwear, never fear! We've rounded up some fashionable celebs who definitely know their stuff. Click ahead for the best looks of the summer so far!

RELATED: Best celebrity vacation style

This retro look was perfection! Age-appropriate (but sexy) swimwear, an adorable floppy sun hat, simple jewelry, and a pretty red manicure. Well done, Reese Witherspoon.