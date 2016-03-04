Victoria's Secret models in teeny bikinis

The Victoria's Secret Swim Special is coming to a television screen near you, just in time to deliver the perfect spring break vacation inspiration! But before the bathing beauties rock the runway in their best two-piece looks on CBS on March 9, 2016, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of their sexiest beach and poolside snaps! Keep reading to see some of Victoria's Secret's finest donning teeny bikinis, starting with blonde Angels Elsa Hosk and Martha Hunt. The two supermodel stunners rocked coordinating bikinis for a photoshoot in St. Barts.

