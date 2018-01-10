News
Wall
News
Photos
Eye Candy
Hot Celebrities
All
Celebrity Beach Bodies
Hot Celebrities
Best Celebrity Bodies
Bikini bods
See the stars who look incredible in swimwear at every age!
Swimsuit Star Speaks
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Danielle Herrington reveals why she almost quit modeling
2000s Hotties
Check out these hot guys of the aughts and find out what they're up to now!
It's OK to stare
Salivate and swoon over 50 of Hollywood's most eligible -- and hottest -- unmarried men right here
Fantastic Plastic
Check out Kim Zolciak-Biermann and more stars before and after plastic surgery
Sexy To Scruffy
Let's take a look back at Leonardo DiCaprio's transformation over the years!
'Supernatural' Sexiest
Count down the 27 hottest stars of 'Supernatural'
Gorgeous Geezers
Check out Clint Eastwood, Mel Gibson, Mickey Rourke and more hot guys of yesteryear
Hunkiest Heroes
Thor or Superman?! We're counting down the 20 hottest male superheroes!
Shoe Salesman?
Yes! Andy Cohen was a shoe salesman on 'Sex and the City' back in the day - Click to see more famous actors you forgot were on the steamy show
Eye candy countdown
Check out Reese Witherspoon's best on-screen love interests ranked
'Chunky' Monkey
Seann William Scott explains why he didn't get 'chunky' for 'Goon' sequel
Model mayhem
Find out who belongs to the next generation of young, beautiful models
First Fashion Forays
Take a look back at Gisele, Heidi, Iman and more supermodels during their first forays down the catwalk
So into Idris
See Idris Elba's transformation from little-known TV actor to major Hollywood player
'90s Hotties
See what your favorite hotties of the small screen are up to today!
Still hot
From Josh Hartnett to Shane West, see which former teen hunks are enjoying career comebacks
Model-Actress
Take a look at these catwalkers who've successfully transitioned to the acting world
Hot Nostalgia
Take a look back at some of 'Wish Upon' star Ryan Phillippe's most memorable (and sexy) pics
It's over
'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks' wife Melissa wants a divorce after Chloe Green cheating scandal
Stars who sizzle
Check out this summer's hottest TV and movie stars!
Silver Foxes
Check out sexy silver foxes like Anderson Cooper and George Clooney
Most Eligible
Mourn Prince Harry's final days as the world's most eligible royal bachelor by checking out these single royals
Sexy male celebs
Check out the hottest actors you don't know yet -- but should!
See
More
