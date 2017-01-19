Aquarius celebrity hunks

What's your astrological sign? This is the time of year, from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18, that marks Aquarius. Those born under that sign are said to be inventive, non-conformist and gregarious. And, dare we say, hunky? A lot of our favorite hot celeb men happen to be Aquarians... starting with Ashton Kutcher. The father of two is celebrating the last year of his 30s on Feb. 8, 2017. Keep reading to see who else was born under the Aquarius sign!

RELATED: 50 hottest bachelors