Celebrity chest pieces

katy perry movie reels

By Stacie Anthony

Katy Perry has turned her chest into everything imaginable. Over the course of her career her ample pals have morphed into Hershey's Kisses, cupcakes, spinning peppermints and even these movie reels! So in honor of the bubblegum pop star's birthday on Oct. 25, we've rounded up other stars who also love to decorate their décolletage. Click through to take a look …