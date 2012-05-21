Chris Hemsworth Eye Candy

By Laura Blum

If you thought that Chris Hemsworth couldn't get any hotter after personifying Marvel demigod Thor, brace yourself. The Aussie heartthrob stars as Snow White's valiant protector in the "Snow White and the Huntsman," which hits theaters on June 1. In anticipation of his swoon-worthy performance, check out Hemsworth's hottest looks.

Chris donned a three-piece suit for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Avengers" on April 11, 2012. His perfectly tailored ensemble and slicked-back hair made for a wow-worthy look, while his wide smile was the cherry on top.