Eye Candy: Adam Levine

Adam Levine nude

By Katie Mathewson

March 18, 1979 marked a momentous occasion. While no wars were won that day, no presidents were assassinated and no great invention made its debut, Fred and Patsy Levine of Los Angeles welcomed a baby boy and named him Adam Levine. In honor of the gorgeous celeb's day of birth, we invite you to ogle his hottest moments.

RELATED: Hottest royal beach bodies

In 2011, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine posed nude for Cosmo UK (thank you, United Kingdom, thank you). But now, our eyes are twitching because they can't find one place to focus. The V-line? The tats? His dark, gorgeous eyes? ... You're not even reading this, are you?