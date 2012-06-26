Eye Candy: Channing Tatum

By Stacie Anthony

He made your heart melt in "The Vow," he made you laugh in "21 Jump Street," and he made you weak at the knees in "Magic Mike." But let's take a look at the hunky star's hottest looks in real life to see how he earned the Sexiest Man Alive title.

Are we the only ones who can't stop staring at Channing's incredible beach bod? Well, there's no doubt that the hunky star made a huge splash with onlookers as he cooled down at Australia's Bondi Beach on Feb. 18, 2012.