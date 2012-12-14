Miranda Kerr's Sexy Smooch and More Celeb Eye Candy

By Stacie Anthony

Burnt out from holiday shopping? Feeling a bit like a scrooge? Well, we have the perfect pick-me-up to help you shed the wintery blues. So sit back, kick up your feet and let's take a look at some of this fall's hottest eye candy. Keep on clicking to see how Jenny McCarthy seduces us with her sexy Santa impression, how David

Beckham makes our hearts skip a beat with a hot warm-up and more …

At this precise moment, many of you are pulling your computer screens closer and closer and wondering if it's weird to close your close you eyes, pucker up and smooch the incredibly gorgeous Miranda Kerr. Ah, what the heck?!