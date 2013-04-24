Maria Menounos' flirty red carpet fashion, plus more celebrity eye candy!

Maria Menounos eye candy

By Jessica Wedemeyer

As the temperatures continue to rise, our favorite stars are finally starting to strip down. Keep clicking to see which celebs have been looking especially sexy lately, whether in leggy looks, cleavage-baring couture, or in sexy see-through ensembles.

RELATED: Celebs who've made makeup mistakes

Maria Menounos totally ignored that rule about only flaunting one set of assets at a time when she donned a super-short ILJA gown that also showed off her ample décolletage. The "Extra" host chose the figure-flattering couture for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 20, 2013.