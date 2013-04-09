Stacy Keibler's sexy look & more celeb eye candy

Stacy Keibler sexy

By Molly McGonigle

Sure looking sexy is part of the job description for all celebrities. But now that it's spring and the sun is out, Hollywood has seen no shortage of long legs, midriffs and dapper suits gracing the red carpet. Click through to see some of the sexiest recent looks.

Stacy Keibler rocked this form-fitting retro-inspired number that definitely had her bringing sexy back into the lives of everyone around her at the Tracy Anderson studio opening on April 4, 2013.