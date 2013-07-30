Victoria's Secret Angels cozy up and more celeb eye candy

victoria's secret models

By Molly McGonigle

The weather on the West Coast is pretty dismal lately. So if you need some heat in your life, look no further than these celeb hotties. Click through to see who is looking particularly great lately.

Is there anything sexier than a group of Victoria's Secret models taking over New York for the launch of Body by Victoria? From the looks of Erin Heatherton, Karlie Kloss and Behati Prinsloo, we think not.